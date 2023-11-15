DENVER (KDVR) — Airports nationwide, including the Denver International Airport, are expected to be packed full of people in the week ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Transportation Security Administration said it expects around 840,000 people to pass through security at DIA during the 12 days between Friday, Nov. 17 and Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Due to the huge influx of travelers nationwide, and at DIA specifically, TSA gave some tips that people can follow to make things as easy as possible.

Download the Colorado digital ID Colorado offers both digital driver licenses and photo IDs that people can download onto their Apple Wallet or Google Wallet to use instead of their physical ID cards. Have the info you need if you’re eligible for TSA PreCheck TSA said to confirm your Known Traveler Number and make sure it, as well as your date of birth, is on your reservation. Additionally, children 12 and younger can use the TSA PreCheck lane if they’re with a parent or guardian who is eligible. Unpack your bag before packing it This can save you from accidentally bringing prohibited items in your carry-on luggage. Also, if you aren’t sure if you can take something through security, you can use the MyTSA app on your phone to see or send a picture to @AskTSA on X or Facebook Messenger. Know what holiday foods you can and can’t travel with TSA gave a handy guide for what food can and can’t go through security. If it’s a solid item, it can go in your carry-on. But if it’s larger than 3.4 ounces and you can spread it, spill it, pump it or pour it, it should be put in a checked bag. Plan to arrive early TSA said it will strive to get people through normal security in around 30 minutes and TSA PreCheck in 10 minutes. However, TSA said you should also prepare by arriving with more than enough time to spare.

Nationwide, TSA is expecting Sunday, Nov. 26, to be the busiest travel day since the department was founded in 2001. TSA estimated that around 86,000 people will go through security at DIA that day.