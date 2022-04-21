MONTE VISTA, Colo. (KDVR) — Evacuation orders remain in place for some residents of Monte Vista after a rapidly-spreading fire broke out on Wednesday afternoon.

Here’s a look at five things we know about the fire as of Thursday morning:

The fire started around 12:15 p.m. and was under control around 7:30 p.m.

15 homes were destroyed, and evacuation orders are still in place for around 30 homes

Emergency housing is available at Church of the Nazarene at 228 Madison St.

The fire burned approximately 17 acres

Firefighters have stopped the progression of the fire and crews are working to mitigate the area

Monte Vista Fire (kdvr)

The City of Monte Vista said it will establish a fund to help support survivors of the fire.