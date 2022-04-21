MONTE VISTA, Colo. (KDVR) — Evacuation orders remain in place for some residents of Monte Vista after a rapidly-spreading fire broke out on Wednesday afternoon.
Here’s a look at five things we know about the fire as of Thursday morning:
- The fire started around 12:15 p.m. and was under control around 7:30 p.m.
- 15 homes were destroyed, and evacuation orders are still in place for around 30 homes
- Emergency housing is available at Church of the Nazarene at 228 Madison St.
- The fire burned approximately 17 acres
- Firefighters have stopped the progression of the fire and crews are working to mitigate the area
The City of Monte Vista said it will establish a fund to help support survivors of the fire.