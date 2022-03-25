DENVER (KDVR) — Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire at Empower Field at Mile High on Thursday afternoon.

Here are five things we know so far about the fire so far:

The fire started in the northeast part of the stadium around 2:15 p.m. Thursday Denver Fire believes the fire started in a fourth-level suite and spread to the third level The fire burned an area of seats between sections 331 and 334, about 1,000 square feet of area 75 firefighters responded and were able to put the fire out in 45 minutes No one was injured in the fire even though about 100 people were at the stadium for various events

Investigators are working to determine if there is any significant damage that could impact the structural safety of the stadium.