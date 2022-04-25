DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Water is working to repair a water main break that happened on Sunday morning in the Berkeley neighborhood.

The water main break was reported before 8 a.m. near 45th Avenue and Perry Street.

Here are five things we know about the water main break as of Monday morning:

The break happened on a 24-inch pipe 47 properties are without water 20 restoration crews are working to repair the break and it could take several days to fix Water has been shut off at Regis University due to the break The flooding from the break impacted streets, cars, and several homes in the neighborhood

The Denver Police Department said W. 45th Ave. to W. 46th Ave. and N. Perry St. to Raleigh St. will be closed as repairs continue.