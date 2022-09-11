ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Arvada Police Department announced Sunday morning that an officer was killed in the line of duty while responding to a large family disturbance.

The shooting happened near 51st Avenue and Marshall Street before 2:30 a.m.

APD said that when they arrived to the area, there were several people in the street and the scene was very chaotic.

Officers tried to separate belligerent people. A suspect shot a woman and then started firing at the officers. One of the officers was shot. The suspect was also shot.

The woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The suspect was taken to the hospital and is also expected to survive.

The officer, identified as Dillon Vakoff, was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Dillon Vakoff (Arvada Police Department)

Here’s what we know about the fallen officer:

Vakoff was 27-years-old Vakoff started with Arvada PD in 2019 He was a 2012 graduate of Ralston Valley High School Before coming to Arvada PD, Vakoff was in the Air Force as a sergeant Vakoff was training to be a SWAT officer for Arvada PD

The suspect’s identity has not been released. A criminal investigation is underway.