ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — An Arvada Police Department officer was killed in the line of duty early Sunday morning.

Here are five things we know so far:

The shooting happened before 2:30 a.m. near 51st Avenue and Marshall Street A suspect started firing shots while officers were trying to separate uncooperative people A woman was shot by the suspect, she is expected to survive. The suspect also shot an officer, Dillon Vakoff. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The suspect was also shot. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive

A criminal investigation is underway. The suspect’s identity has not been released. The female victim’s identity has also not yet been released.