ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — An Arvada Police Department officer was killed in the line of duty early Sunday morning.
Here are five things we know so far:
- The shooting happened before 2:30 a.m. near 51st Avenue and Marshall Street
- A suspect started firing shots while officers were trying to separate uncooperative people
- A woman was shot by the suspect, she is expected to survive.
- The suspect also shot an officer, Dillon Vakoff. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
- The suspect was also shot. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive
A criminal investigation is underway. The suspect’s identity has not been released. The female victim’s identity has also not yet been released.