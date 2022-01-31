5 things to prepare your home for frigid temperatures

DINSLAKEN, GERMANY – JANUARY 05: Water drops out of a tap on January 5, 2007 in Dinslaken, Germany. (Photo Illustration by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — An arctic cold front is moving in on Tuesday into Wednesday which means frigid temperatures will hit the state on a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

Overnight lows on Tuesday and through the day Wednesday are expected to be in the teens. Wednesday overnight lows will dip below zero in metro Denver and the mountains could get down to minus 20 degrees.

With such dangerously low temperatures, there are ways to prepare your home ahead of time.

Here are five things to do to protect yourself and your homestead before the thermometer plummets:

Open cabinet doors to allow heat around pipes

Allow your faucet to drip to keep pipes from freezing

Know where your water shut off is in case a pipe does burst

Use gas fireplace over electric space heater, if possible to save money

Have a stocked pantry in the case of a power outage with alternatives available (i.e. sterno set or generator)

With temperatures hitting the 60s Monday, don’t forget to bring in outdoor plants. And of course, make sure the four-legged family members are brought in from the freezing conditions.