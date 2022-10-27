DENVER (KDVR) — Snow and rain are expected in the Denver metro area and across Colorado on Thursday morning.

The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

Here are five things to know about the rain and snow on Thursday:

Snow is possible for the Denver metro area and across the I-25 corridor between 6-10 a.m. The snow will mix with rain for areas below 6,000 feet and it will be all snow falling above 6,000 feet One to three inches of total accumulation is possible above 6,000 feet The mountain corridor can expect three to eight inches of snowfall Conditions will dry out this afternoon and there will be a hard freeze tonight

Pinpoint Weather Alert Day Oct. 27

