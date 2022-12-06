DENVER (KDVR) — Tuesday is Colorado Gives Day. It is the opportunity to financially help support nonprofits across the state.

1. What is Colorado Gives Day

Colorado Gives Day is a 24-hour event where Coloradans can donate to over 3,100 organizations. In 2021, the Colorado Gives website said $55 million was raised. Since 2010, more than $362 million has been raised for nonprofits in the state.

2. How do I donate?

On the Colorado Gives Day website, you can click “donate now” on the homepage and then choose from the 3,167 organizations. You can add multiple organizations to your cart. You can also make a one-time donation or a monthly donation.

3. What are the causes?

The organizations are separated by the following causes:

4. Sweepstakes

Southwest Airlines is doing a sweepstakes for a round-trip domestic flight for Colorado Gives Day. If you make a donation of $100 or more, you will be automatically entered into an hourly drawing from all donors who gave that hour, Southwest said.

To be eligible, you must be a Colorado resident, over 18 years old and make a $100 or more donation during the 24-hour Colorado Gives Day.

There will a flight winner every hour during the 24-hour period and then one other person who gave during the 24-hour period will win a bonus roundtrip ticket.

5. FOX31/Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2 Phone Bank

FOX31 and Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2 are partnering with the Salvation Army to raise money for the FOX31 and Channel 2 Toy Drive.

All money raised will be used to buy new toys to giveaway this Christmas.

There will be virtual phone bank Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4 – 8 p.m. to raise money for the toy drive.

If you would like to donate, call 303-860-5560.