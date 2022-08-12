DENVER (KDVR) — The 2022-23 National Football League season is right around the corner. The Denver Broncos first preseason game is this weekend.

The Broncos will take on the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field at Mile High.

Here are five things to know:

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday night Tickets are still available starting at $40 each The game will be played on the NFL Network Parking lots will open at 2:30 p.m. and gates will open at 5 p.m. The clear bag policy will be enforced at Empower Field

The Broncos regular season will kick off in Seattle on Sept. 12 as Russell Wilson will make his Broncos debut against the Seahawks that Monday night.