LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Multiple agencies responded to a large blaze that broke out near Lyons on Friday prompting officials to order multiple mandatory evacuations.

Investigators are still working to determine how the 37E Fire was ignited.

Here are five takeaways from the 37E Fire:

The fire was dubbed the 37E Fire after its location off of Vision Way and County Road 37E in the Blue Mountain area. The 37E Fire was previously reported to have burned 300 acres from Friday night’s initial reports. However, better aerial mapping on Saturday morning showed the fire had only burned 114 acres. Thanks to the efforts of over 100 fire personnel, no known structures were lost in the blaze. The fire prompted multiple evacuations for all residents in the areas of Vision Way, Dakota Ridge Road, Chimney Hollow Road, and Moss Rock Drive, as well as in the areas of South and East County Road 37. As of Saturday morning, evacuations were lifted for the residents of Chimney Hollow Road. Containment of the fire sits at 30%.

The Pinpoint Weather Team has been forecasting strong winds across the state for multiple days. The high winds compounded with a lack of moisture have placed most of Colorado under a high fire danger.

The wind gusts in the Larimer County area helped some flames to grow as high as 15 feet. Fire officials were able to get on scene quickly and get the fire under control before it spread further.

Officials will continue to give updates as they work to get the 37E Fire to 100% containment.