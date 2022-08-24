DENVER (KDVR) — The Biden Administration is expected to announce a student loan debt relief plan on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, the plan will be a three-part plan and includes loan forgiveness of up to $20,000.

Here are five things we know so far about the student debt relief plan, according to the U.S. Department of Education:

The student loan repayment pause will be extended through Dec. 31, 2022, the president said on Twitter If you received a Pell Grant in college and make less than $125,000 annually, you will be eligible for up to $20,000 in debt cancellation If you did not receive a Pell Grant in college and make less than $125,000 annually, you will be eligible for up to $10,000 in debt cancellation If you have undergraduate loans, you can cap your repayment at 5% of your monthly income Nearly eight million borrowers could be eligible to get the relief automatically based on income data available to the U.S. Department of Education

