DENVER (KDVR) — Expect sunshine and warmer temperatures this weekend in the 40s, 50s, and 60s. Changes are on the way for Monday with another round of snow.

The Pinpoint Weather Team said the storm is tracking south of Denver right now, which could keep the big snow totals out of the metro area.

Here are five things we know about the next storm system so far:

The storm will start out with rain first on Monday morning, then it will change over to snow High temperatures Monday will be in the 40s The snow will taper off on Tuesday morning The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting 1 to 3 inches of accumulation in Denver, 3 to 6 inches in the foothills, and 4 to 8 inches in the mountains at ski areas The biggest snow totals will be in the Palmer Divide

As the storm gets closer, the Pinpoint Weather Team will update the forecast with the newest data several times each day.

