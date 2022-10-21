DENVER (KDVR) — Highs will be near 80 degrees on Friday for the Denver metro area. The Pinpoint Weather Team said big changes will arrive on Saturday night.

Here are five things to know about the temperature drop and possible snow.

1. When will the cold front arrive?

Meteorologist Chris Tomer said the cold front will move into the state on Saturday and into Sunday.

2. How strong will the wind be?

The front will come with strong winds, especially above tree line. Wind will gust 20 to 50 mph on Saturday afternoon in the mountains above tree line.

Winds will gust 20 to 40 mph in Denver on Sunday. In the mountains winds will gust 30 to 70 mph above tree line.

3. How much snow is possible?

Tomer said the rain and snow will develop late Saturday. Snow will fall starting at 9,000 feet in elevation and then fall overnight to areas that are 7,000 feet high.

These are the snow totals expected in the mountains by Monday:

West of the Continental Divide: 6 to 12 inches

Continental Divide to the east: 3 to 6 inches

4. How cold will temperatures get?

High temperatures will drop from the 60s into the 50s on Sunday and be in the 40s and 50s to start the workweek next week.

5. Should I blow out my sprinklers?

Low temperatures are expected to be at or below freezing several days next week. In order to avoid costly repairs to your sprinkler system, it is important to prepare now for the winter months.

Colorado State University Extension said that when temperatures hit 32 degrees and below, water will expand as it turns to ice and that can cause pipes and fittings to burst, valves to crack, and sprinkler and pump cases to split open.

If you have not winterized your home yet, you will want to do it before the freezing temperatures arrive next week.