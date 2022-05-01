DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team says temperatures will warm into the upper 60s and low 70s by Sunday afternoon.

Conditions will change Sunday night into Monday morning.

Here are five things to know about the rain and snow chances:

Rain showers will develop Sunday evening into Monday morning Areas above 6,000 feet, including the Palmer Divide, will see rain change over to snow Rain and snow will move out of the area on Monday afternoon High temperatures will be in the 50s Expect breezy winds

Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather App to stay up-to-date with the newest data as it comes in.