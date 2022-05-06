DENVER (KDVR) — If you have a weekend full of events planned for the Kentucky Derby and Mother’s Day, we want to help you know what to expect with the weather.

The Pinpoint Weather Team says it will be a warm weekend.

Here are five things to know about the forecast:

Highs will be in the 80s on Friday and Saturday Fire weather watches are in effect from Friday until 9 p.m. on Saturday due to the dry, warm conditions A cold front will race across the central and northern mountains on Saturday night into Mother’s Day on Sunday. There will be a slight chance for a rain/snow shower. In Denver, this front could deliver a rain shower on Mother’s Day. Temperatures will drop into the 70s, also. Sunday afternoon will be windy with Front Range gusts around 15-45 mph. Mountain gusts will be 30-70 mph.

