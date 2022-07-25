DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team says a major monsoon surge will arrive in Colorado later this week, bringing rain and cooler temperatures.

Meteorologist Chris Tomer said conditions will be drier on Monday before rain and thunderstorm chances start to increase.

Here are five things to know about the monsoon surge:

The biggest surge of moisture will be Thursday and Friday Both days will see a 60% chance of rain and thunderstorms Highs will be in the 70s Flash flooding in the mountains is possible Thursday and Friday especially, over the burn scars Temperatures will warm back into the 80s on Saturday with a lower chance of t-storms at 20%

