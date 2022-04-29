DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team says Friday will be a day for high fire danger for a large portion of Colorado.

Here are five things to know about the risk:

Wind gusts will be from 25-50 mph Humidity will drop into the single digits Highs will be in the 60s, which is much cooler than the 90 degree temperatures we saw last Friday, but conditions will be dry Fire Weather Warnings are in effect until 7 p.m. The Pinpoint Weather Team said the highest wildfire risk in the state is for the southeast portion

Preventing wildfires

There are several steps that can be taken to prevent wildfires. Here are some important tips from the National Weather Service:

Do not light campfires, bonfires, candles or anything else that could blow over and start a fire.

If you smoke, be sure to extinguish your cigarette or cigar before disposing of it. Never throw a burning item out a window.

Bag up trash, clippings and other easily flammable items.

Don’t drive on areas of dry vegetation/grass

Be vigilant, and if you see a fire or suspicious activity, report it immediately

Avoid activities with open flames or sparks

Avoid power equipment that creates sparks

Obey burn bans

Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather App to stay up-to-date with the newest weather data as it comes in and to get important alerts straight to your phone.