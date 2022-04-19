DENVER (KDVR) — The “world’s largest free 420 celebration” will take place at Civic Center Park on Wednesday.

Over 50,000 people are expected to attend the cannabis celebration.

“‘​Sup Denverites! The Mile High 420 Fest is back at Civic Center Park on Wednesday, April 20, 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.! Fight the stigma surrounding marijuana use and celebrate the booming cannabis industry here in Colorado!” the City and County of Denver shared on Twitter.

If you’re planning on attending, here are five things to know about Wednesday’s festival:

1. What time is it?

The festival will take place from 12-8 p.m.

2. How much does it cost?

General admission is free for the event. There is no minimum age requirement to attend, but you must be 21 or older to drink alcohol.

There are a limited number of VIP tickets. The cost is $200, and you must be at least 21 years old to buy one.

Here’s what is included with a VIP ticket, according to Eventbrite:

Enter the festival through the McNichols Civic Center Building and skip the line

Complimentary champagne

Front of the stage for Lil Jon, Talib Kweli & Big Boi

Private VIP Afterparty from 8 p.m. – 1 a.m.

1 a.m. with some very special guests

Real VIP Restrooms (not trailers or port-o-potties)

Private VIP cocktail bar

Sponsor gifts and goodies

3. Who will be performing?

Here’s a look at who will be performing at the festival:

4 p.m.: Lil Jon

5 p.m.: Rachel Bailey

6 p.m.: Talib Kweli

7 p.m.: Big Boi

5. Will there be food and alcohol?

Yes, there will be food trucks and several beer gardens.

4. What are the restrictions?

Here are the prohibited items, according to festival organizers:

Outside food/drink

‍Bags / Fanny Packs

‍Alcoholic beverages

‍Glass bottles

Coolers

Picnic baskets

Drugs or paraphernalia

Kites

Frisbees

Balls or other sports equipment

Scooters

Skateboards or inline skates

Pets (except service animals)

Firearms

Weapons / Contraband

Laser Pointers

‍Bicycles

Drones

Festival organizers said smoking of any kind is strictly prohibited and enforced.