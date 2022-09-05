DENVER (KDVR) — Labor Day is the final day Water World will be open for the 2022 summer season.

If you are planning to head to the park to cool down from the heat wave, here are five things to know ahead of your visit.

Water World will be open from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

General admission tickets are $43.99, children admission tickets are $37.99 and senior tickets are $13.99

Guests are permitted to bring wagons and strollers into the park. Guests may bring their own lawn chairs if they prefer

You can bring a cooler to the park. Vertical shaped coolers must be no larger than 17″ wide x 24″ tall x 17″ deep. Horizontal shaped coolers must be no larger than 24″ wide x 17″ tall x 17″ deep.

Glass containers and alcoholic beverages are not allowed

