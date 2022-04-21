DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team says that fire danger will be extreme on Friday. Any fire that starts will have the potential to spread rapidly.

Here are five things to know about the extreme fire danger on Friday:

Temperatures will be in the 80s with low humidity Strong wind gusts of 40-60 mph are possible Areas of blowing dust are possible for the eastern plains. The dust could cause poor visibility and hazardous driving conditions The National Weather Service says any fire that starts will have the potential to spread rapidly, and would be difficult if not impossible to control, so you should avoid any and all outdoor activities that may produce a spark and start a fast moving and potentially destructive wildfire. Red Flag warnings and fire weather warnings are in effect

