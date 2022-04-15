MORRISON, Colo. (KDVR) — The 75th Easter sunrise service will return to an in-person celebration on Sunday at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

The worship service and parking are free.

Here are five things to know about the event:

1. Schedule

4:30 a.m.– Doors open

5:30 a.m.– Music worship begins

6:00 a.m.– Worship service begins

6:19 a.m.– Sunrise

7:30 a.m.– Worship service ends

2. Worship leaders

The service will be lead by Rev. Dr. John J. Yu, Dr. Thomas Mayes, and Bishop Kae Madden. Yu serves as the lead pastor of True Light Community Church in Aurora. Dr. Mayes serves as president of the Greater Metropolitan Ministerial Alliance and is chair of the religious affairs committee for the Aurora NAACP. Madden was recently elected the first bishop to serve the five communities of the Rocky Mountain Region of the Ecumenical Catholic Communion.

3. Worship music leaders

Blood Brothers– A quintet armed with a diverse set list of classic rock, folk, country, and worship music that spans over five decades.

Sheryl Renee– She is known as “the lady with the Golden Voice”, has used her gift of song to reach and touch people for over 40 years.

Father Michael Nicosia– He is a priest of the Ecumenical Catholic Communion. A singer and Native American flute musician, he is also a member of a local Broadway Cabaret troupe.

4. Weather forecast

Be sure to dress warm if you’re planning on attending the service. Temperatures at 5 a.m. will be in the mid-30s. There will be a breezy west wind at 5-20 mph with high clouds and sunshine.

5. Livestream

If you want to watch but you can’t be there in person, you can watch the worship service online from the Colorado Council of Churches website and on Facebook Live. There will be an ASL Interpreter for the hearing impaired. The CCC’s social media hash tag for this event will be #RedRocksEaster.