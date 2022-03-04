DENVER (KDVR) — After a week of abnormally warm temperatures, conditions will drastically change overnight Friday into Saturday.

The Pinpoint Weather Team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Sunday.

Here are five things to know about the snowstorm this weekend:

Temperatures will be in the 60s Friday before rain arrives overnight. Rain will change to snow Saturday morning. The Pinpoint Weather Team said little to no accumulation is expected with this round of snow. Another round of snow will arrive overnight Saturday into Sunday and last throughout the day. The Denver metro area will pick up 2-5 inches. Higher totals of 2-6 inches are expected for the northern Front Range. Snow will linger into Monday before sunshine returns.

