DENVER (KDVR) — Get ready to spring forward this weekend for daylight saving time. You will need to move your clocks forward one hour at 2 a.m. on Sunday.
Here are five things to know about daylight saving time:
- Daylight saving time became standardized in 1966 when the Uniform Time Act set a standard for clock settings and the change to daylight time across the country.
- Federal law says that daylight time applies from 2 a.m. on the second Sunday of March until 2 a.m. on the first Sunday of November unless an area specifically exempts itself.
- Daylight saving time is not observed in Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and most of Arizona.
- With daylight saving time, the sun will be up longer in the evenings, and it will rise later in the morning.
- You will need to set your clocks back an hour on Sunday, Nov. 6, which is when standard time returns.
A bill is currently being discussed in the Colorado General Assembly to eliminate the time change and stay on standard time all year