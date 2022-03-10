DENVER (KDVR) — Get ready to spring forward this weekend for daylight saving time. You will need to move your clocks forward one hour at 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Here are five things to know about daylight saving time:

Daylight saving time became standardized in 1966 when the Uniform Time Act set a standard for clock settings and the change to daylight time across the country. Federal law says that daylight time applies from 2 a.m. on the second Sunday of March until 2 a.m. on the first Sunday of November unless an area specifically exempts itself. Daylight saving time is not observed in Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and most of Arizona. With daylight saving time, the sun will be up longer in the evenings, and it will rise later in the morning. You will need to set your clocks back an hour on Sunday, Nov. 6, which is when standard time returns.

A bill is currently being discussed in the Colorado General Assembly to eliminate the time change and stay on standard time all year