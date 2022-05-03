EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The spring snow melt is here and that means mountain passes are starting to open up in Colorado.

Cottonwood Pass, a rugged road that runs from Gypsum to the Roaring Fork Valley, will open on Wednesday, according to the Eagle County government.

The pass will be open from May 4 until fall, depending on weather conditions.

Eagle County officials warn that portions of the road are not paved, and there are many sharp turns, and steep drop-offs. Certain vehicles will be required to have a permit in order to travel the road.

Cottonwood Pass closed for the season last year on Dec. 10, 2021.