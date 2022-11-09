DENVER (KDVR) — A big weather change is on the way to the Denver metro area on Thursday after high temperatures near 70 degrees.

Here are five things the Pinpoint Weather Team said you can expect over the next few days:

Temperatures will drop from the upper 60s on Wednesday into the mid-40s on Thursday Gusty winds up to 50 mph are possible Wednesday afternoon A red flag warning is in effect until 7 p.m. Wednesday, which means there is an increased danger for fires Snow will spread into the mountains on Wednesday evening A few snow flurries are possible for the Denver metro area on Thursday afternoon and evening

The cooler temperatures are expected to stick around until at least Tuesday.

Where to see weather alerts

If winter alert is issued for your area, whether it is a blizzard watch or warning, winter weather advisor or winter storm warning, it will always show up at the top of the FOX31 website. You can see all weather alerts here.