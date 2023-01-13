DENVER (KDVR) — Friday the 13th has arrived. If you are feeling superstitious or worried something bad could happen, we have some things that might help.

Instead of avoiding things because of superstition, here are some things that could bring good luck your way.

Good luck today

Find a four-leaf clover

Here are five things to know about four-leaf clovers, according to Better Homes & Gardens:

Four-leaf clovers are considered rare because there are no clover plants that naturally produce four leaves. There are around 10,000 three-leaf clovers for each four-leaf clover If you find a four-leaf clover, you might find more than one. If a clover plant produces one, it’s more likely to produce another Legend has it that if you give someone else a four-leaf clover, it will double your good luck If a clover has a fourth leaf, it might be smaller or a different shade of green than the other leaves

Find a penny face up

Have you heard of the saying, “find a penny and pick it up, all day long you’ll have good luck?” Well, make sure it’s face up, then tuck it in your shoe for good fortune and luck.

But what makes finding a penny lucky?

“In ancient times, people often thought that metals were gifts from the gods. They thought that metal would bring protection from evil, and started believing that the finding of metal would bring good luck. Besides this belief influencing the modern-day superstition of finding a lucky penny, pennies have also been seen as lucky because they increase wealth, and because wealth is a symbol of power. Some also believe that if you find a penny, more money is coming your way,” Northeast Regional Library shared.

Knock on wood

If you say something positive and then follow it by knocking on wood, it is supposed to bring good luck and good fortune.

An example of this might be if someone said, “I’ve never broken a bone in my life,” and follows it by saying, “knock on wood.”

If you knock on wood, the hope is that your good fortune will continue.

While the actual origin of the phrase is different in many culture, Google researchers said that to a Celtic belief.

“Spirits good and bad resided in trees who could be either called upon for protection or chased away by knocking on their home, and others, particularly Christians, linking the practice to the magical power of the wooden Crucifix,” Google arts and culture researchers explained.

Avoid cracks in the sidewalk

If you are feeling superstitious on Friday the 13th, then you will want to avoid walking on cracks in the sidewalk.

“The basic idea was that cracks were not something to trifle with because danger lurked in these empty spaces. Cracks in sidewalks, floors and soil, as well as in walls, signaled gaps in the boundaries between the earthly realm and the metaphysical realm. Interact with these chasms, no matter how narrow, and it could bring misfortune to you or your family,” according to How Stuff Works.

Cross your fingers

Legend has it that if you cross your fingers when you want something good to happen, it will bring you good luck. The same can be said for crossing your fingers for someone else.

An example might be that if a friend or family member tells you they have a job interview, you can tell them you’ll cross your fingers to bring them good luck.

While the exact origin is unknown, it is believed that early Christians would cross their fingers in unity with the cross to implore God’s protection from evil and evil spirits.

The next Friday the 13th will happen in October. Good luck out there!