5 suspects sought in 7-Eleven aggravated robbery

DENVER (KDVR) – Denver police are asking for information about five suspects in an aggravated robbery that happened on Nov. 21 at about 1:45 a.m.

The robbery occurred at the 7-Eleven at 501 S. Federal Blvd. in Denver.

All five suspects are described as Hispanic males, between 18-21-years-old. They were last seen going southbound through an alley near the store.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000.

Anyone with information can leave a tip with the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tip line at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.