DENVER (KDVR) — Five people were sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a rollover crash in Aurora.

At 11:25 p.m. Sunday, Aurora Police Department officers and Aurora Fire Rescue responded to what they described as a “serious” crash on Interstate 25 just before 6th Avenue.

Fire crews said the vehicle had rolled into a median and some of the five victims needed to be extricated from the car.

Police are currently investigating the cause of the crash.

Multiple closures were in place, and officers asked drivers to avoid the area. Lanes on I-225 north from Alameda to 6th and south from Colfax to Alameda were closed.