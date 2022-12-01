DENVER (KDVR) — The Director for External Communications for Denver Public Schools says five students were treated for medical issues that may have been associated with drugs in the school parking lot at John F. Kennedy High School.

It happened in the student parking lot at 2855 S. Lamar St. in Denver on Thursday morning.

DPS said one of the students was taken to the hospital. The other four students were treated and released to family members.

The condition of the student who was hospitalized has not been released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.