5 straight days of closures possible for Glenwood Canyon

GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. (KDVR) — The risk of flash flooding could force the closure of Glenwood Canyon for five consecutive days.

Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon was closed due to flash flooding and mudslides on Tuesday.

The threat of flooding will continue through Saturday, which means Glenwood Canyon is at risk of being closed for five-straight days.

The closure of I-70 could cause a major impact on goods and services across the Western Slope.

Other areas with burn scars are also at an elevated risk this week for flooding, including:

  • Cameron Peak
  • East Troublesome
  • Calwood
  • Williams Fork

