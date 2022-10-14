Fall is always an exciting time as we anticipate the upcoming holiday season, and the transition to cooler weather. Fall can also be a great time to reevaluate your goals and what habits are best serving you to reach those goals. School events, work schedules, and the possibility of new time constraints can feel overwhelming!

Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist, Jessica Crandall says that starting with your daily habits and reflecting on what habits are productive and which ones are holding you back can give you a great start to the Fall season.

Here are her 5 tips to help you reevaluate your habits and goals as we transition into the fall season.

Start with the time you have. If you struggle to find the time to walk or exercise daily, start small and work your way up until the habit becomes a part of your daily routine. Even 10 minutes of walking a few times a day can add up to make a difference in your weekly goal! Reminder winter is coming so start planning for activity alternatives if necessary.

Make your meals easier. If you are stuck reaching for easy snacks and meals that don’t meet your nutrition goals, establish the habit of prepping to ease the stress and take the guess work out of eating. Prep veggies, pre-portion protein, and make nutritionally beneficial snacks easy to grab and go. Food forecasting for the week is a great way to prep multiple meals at a time.

Utilize a crockpot or instant pot to maximize your time! Check out the turkey chili recipe below as one great meal prep example.

Think ahead for family gatherings. Take the stress out of family gatherings by preparing some options you feel good about before heading out.

Gear up for cooler weather. Make it a habit to have the appropriate gear for all types of weather. When it cools down for fall, be sure to have a favorite jacket, warmer socks, or hats and gloves!

Re-prioritize nutrition goals. Remember why you started your weight loss journey and re-evaluate what habits are most helpful. If your hydration is lacking, replace one or two of your beverages a day with a glass of water. If you need to increase your produce intake, work on adding one to your favorite meal or snack! Check out the pumpkin apple dip recipe as a great snack idea.

Turkey Chili Recipe:

Ingredients:

2 Tbs olive oil (optional)

1 lb 93% lean ground turkey

1 onion, chopped

1.5 Tbs chili powder

1.5 tsp cumin

1 can (28oz) crushed tomato

1 cup chicken broth

1 can kidney beans, drained and rinsed

salt and pepper to taste

Instant Pot Instructions:

Select saute function on instant pot and heat oil, add onion and cool until softened.

Add lean ground turkey and spices. saute until turkey is browned.

Stir in crushed tomatoes and chicken broth. close the lid and ensure instant pot is in sealed position. cook on high for 10 minutes.

Quick release pressure when 10 minutes is finished and stir in kidney beans to heat through.

Slow Cooker Instructions:

Heat olive oil in medium skillet over medium/high heat. Add onion and cook until softened. Add lean ground turkey until browned and cooked through.

Add turkey and all other ingredients to slow cooker and cook on high for 4 hours or on low for 8 hours.

Easy Fall Apple Dip Recipe:

6 oz vanilla Greek yogurt

2 tablespoons pumpkin

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon nutmeg

Agave in small amounts as needed