5 siblings left alone in Greeley hotel for 5 days, parents arrested

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Greeley Police Department arrested two people Monday after five children were found alone in a hotel.

According to police, officers were called to the Clarion Hotel for possible child abuse. The caller said that her five younger siblings were left alone in a hotel room for five days while their parents were at an unknown location.

Police said the children ranged from age four to age 16.

Greeley police responded to the hotel at around 10:45 p.m. Monday and took the five children into protective custody.

The parents, identified by police as Brooke Benavente, 34, and Victor Benavente, 37, were found later in the hotel parking lot and arrested for child abuse, according to GPD.

The suspects were taken to the Weld County Jail on five counts of child abuse. Victor was also charged with violating a restraining order. The restraining order prohibited him from being around Brooke, according to GPD.

