DENVER (KDVR) — Police said five people were shot Wednesday night in southeast Denver.

It happened in the area of East Girard Avenue and South Dayton Street, according to the Denver Police Department.

A FOX31 viewer captured home surveillance video near the shooting scene. More than 20 gunshots can be heard in the full video, with shouts heard after. The timestamp showed 8:45 p.m.

“The circumstances remain under investigation. It is possible that the suspect(s) are among those injured,” police said.

Three of the victims were transported to the hospital in an ambulance, police said. Two others transported themselves.

Police said four men and one woman were shot, with one of the men in critical condition.