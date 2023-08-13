DENVER (KDVR) — There were multiple confirmed shootings that happened between Saturday night and Sunday morning in both Denver and Aurora.

Five people were injured in two separate shootings in Denver, and another two people were injured in a shooting in Aurora, according to police.

The two shootings that happened in Denver were both in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood approximately 2.8 miles apart.

Just before 11 p.m. Saturday, the Denver Police Department said it was investigating a shooting that happened near 20500 E. 45th Avenue, in which three victims were taken to the hospital.

DPD said the extent of the victim’s injuries was unknown. DPD said it is investigating and working to develop suspect information.

A few hours later around 4:26 a.m. Sunday, DPD said it was investigating another shooting that sent two victims to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. This happened near 16300 E. Green Valley Ranch Blvd., and DPD said it was investigating and working to develop suspect information.

DPD did not say whether or not those two shootings were related.

Backing up to just after midnight, two men were taken to the hospital after a shooting near 11700 E. Colfax Ave. in Aurora, according to a tweet from the Aurora Police Department.

APD said the victim’s injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening, and police did not know the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

Those were not the only shootings.

DPD told FOX31 that multiple shots were fired around 10 p.m. near 21st Street and Stout Street, but no one was injured. There was, however, an assault in the area that police believed to be related to the shooting, though those details are still under investigation.

Around 3:35 a.m., more shots were fired near Central Park Boulevard and East 56th Avenue, DPD told FOX31. Police said this incident is not expected to be connected to anything else, and no injuries were reported.

After the sun came up on Sunday, people continued shooting other people in the metro area.

According to APD, a man was sitting outside 9898 E. Colfax Ave. around 3 p.m. when he was injured by shots that were fired from someone inside a passing vehicle. His injuries were minor, and police were searching for the suspects and the suspect vehicle.