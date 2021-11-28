5 shot in Aurora; Police do not have suspect

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Aurora police confirmed Sunday five males ranging in age from 16 to 20 years old were shot overnight.

All are expected to survive their injuries.

Just after midnight, Aurora911 received a report of a shooting in the area of North Dayton Street and East Colfax Avenue. When officers arrived, they found two males who had been shot. Officers gave them first aid and applied a tourniquet to one of them.

According to Aurora Police Department (APD), responding officers saw a large crowd of people leaving the area where they found the two males who were shot. Officers believe the crowd was leaving a party being held in the basement at 9709 E. Colfax Ave.

Police are investigating whether the shooting and the party are connected.

While officers were securing the area, three additional victims showed up at the emergency department of a local hospital.

Officers located a crime scene in the 1500 Block of North Dayton Street, which is currently being processed by the APD Crime Scene Investigations Unit.

Police do not yet have a suspect, and they are asking for the public’s help in finding the shooter.

Investigators are asking anyone who has information about this case to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a REWARD for up to $2,000.

This is a developing story. Details will be reported as they are received.