DENVER (KDVR) — A monsoon surge is on the way this weekend and afternoon showers and thunderstorms could impact your outdoor plans.

If you are looking to get outside and do some hiking before the rain hits, we have you covered.

Here are five short hikes to take this weekend:

This hike is 1.8 miles out and back in Morrison. AllTrails.com said it takes an average of 43 minutes to complete and has 180 feet of elevation gain.

This is a 1.5-mile loop at Lair ‘o the Bear Park. It takes around 39 minutes to complete, according to AllTrails.com, and has 216-feet of elevation gain.

This is a 1.5-mile loop at Rock Rocks Park. The hike takes an average of 47 minutes to complete with 357-feet of elevation gain, according to AllTrails.com.

This hike is a 1.5-mile loop trail in Golden. AllTrails.com said it has 367-feet of elevation gain and takes an average of 49 minutes to complete.

This is a 1.6-mile out and back hike in North Table Mountain Park. According to AllTrails.com, it has 524-feet of elevation gain and takes an average of one hour to complete.

Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather App to stay informed about the weather and current conditions while planning your next hike.