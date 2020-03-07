5 reasons why the CSP video on being a ‘boss’ is the best thing you’ll see today

VIDEO CREDIT: CSP Facebook page

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado State Patrol took to Facebook on Saturday to remind Colorado drivers that they are the “boss” when in the driver’s seat.

CSP, with the help of a couple local Girl Scouts, created a video reminding drivers that they are responsible for the passengers in their car. After watching this video nearly 44 times, we’ve compiled a list of the greatest things about this video production:

The casting. Whoever had the brilliant idea to pair the CSP with Girl Scouts during Girl Scout cookie season, in my opinion, is a genius. Girl Scout cookies? Delightful! Wanting to be a boss? Yes, please! I will be nominating this short film for an Oscar. The acting. I can’t even tell if there was any acting going on or if this was a real encounter- that’s how fantastic the Girl Scouts and CSP trooper were in this video. Also, the same exact thing happened to me outside of my local grocery store last week. I mean, I also caved and bought five boxes (actually it was seven, but who is counting). The directing. The CU (CU is ‘show biz’ talk for ‘close-up’) at the end of the video of the CSP trooper eating Thin Mints was truly Oscar-worthy material. I laughed, I cried, I felt empowered to be my own boss. 10/10 The script. The dialogue was witty, quick and delightful. The Girl Scouts showed true girl power, and they ended up upselling the CSP trooper. That’s what we in the ‘biz’ call ‘Employee of the Month’ material. Safety. It’s no surprise that driving in Colorado can be dangerous. This is a perfect reminder to buckle up, stay safe and be the ‘boss’ when you’re driving.

Well, that wraps up the five best things about this video production! Again, with the ever-changing weather Colorado experiences, it’s important to take charge when in the driver’s seat.

Thank you to the Girl Scouts and CSP for this fantastic video!