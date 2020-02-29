5 popular JeffCo parks closed due to muddy conditions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) -- Five popular parks in Jefferson County are closed or partially closed until further notice due to muddy conditions.

A JeffCo Open Space Alert went out Friday about the closures. The parks affected include Hildebrand Ranch Park, Deer Creek Canyon Park, East Mount Falcon Park, East White Ranch Park and Apex Park.

Despite the alert, many hikers showed up at Mount Falcon Park Friday evening to find signs and gates blocking the trailhead.

"It makes sense but I've never seen anything like that here," said Tim Murray, a regular hiker at the park.

Murray says he has hiked at the park for more than a decade and has noticed a steady increase in the number of people utilizing the trails in recent years. He says the increase in traffic can enhance the risk to hikers in slushy or icy conditions.

"I totally understand the logic. The environmental impact of people threading the trails or cutting the trails because they don't want to get their shoes muddy or whatever. The erosion impact and that damage takes years to fix," said Murray

Signs posted at the trailheads say anyone who ignores the closure could face a minimum fine of $150 dollars.

There is currently no timeline for the parks will reopen.