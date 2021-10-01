5 places you can go leaf-peeping this weekend in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Fall colors are peaking across Colorado. Some areas have already surpassed peak color, but others will be brighter and more vibrant this weekend.
The weather will also be great for leaf-peeping this weekend. Highs will range from near 70 degrees in the Denver-area to lower in the mountains.
Here are five places you can still see the leaves this weekend:
- Guanella Pass
- Georgetown
- Beaver Brook Watershed Trailhead
- Evergreen
- Boreas Pass
- Breckenridge
- Indian Peaks Wilderness
- Grand County
- Abyss Lake Trail
- Montezuma