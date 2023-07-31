DENVER (KDVR) — There will be two supermoons in August, with the first one peaking on Tuesday at 12:31 p.m. Check out some of Denver’s prime stargazing spots to catch the best view of the moon.

A supermoon is exactly what it sounds like: a larger-looking moon. It occurs on a full moon when the moon is closer than usual to the Earth. While it peaks in the afternoon, you’ll be able to see the supermoon at night. Here are a few places the moon will look extra astonishing.

1. Cheesman Park

Cheeseman Park is one of the more open spots in Denver. It’s also a park where you can see the mountains, which will give the supermoon an aesthetic backdrop. While it’s in the city, you’ll still be able to see the supermoon.

2. Observatory Park

The University of Denver has a historic observatory, but it’s not open on weekdays. However, the park that the observatory is in is open on Tuesdays. There’s a grassy opening cleared of trees, which will give you an open view of the moon.

3. Lookout Mountain Road

Lookout Mountain gives a clear view of Denver and the entire night sky. If you’re looking to watch the moon with minimal distractions, Lookout Mountain will have the entire view along with some bright stars and snow-capped mountains in the distance.

4. Red Rocks Park

Red Rocks Amphitheatre has one of the best views of stars, but on Tuesday there’s a show at 7 p.m. While you may not be able to get into the venue, there are still plenty of trails and open spaces to see the moon.

5. Local rooftops

If you’re not in the mood to find a quiet park or drive out of the city, there are plenty of rooftop restaurants and open patios that have an open view of the sky. Check out places like Avanti, 54thirty Rooftop and El Five for a higher view.

If you miss the supermoon, there’s still another chance to see the last supermoon on Aug. 30, when it will peak at 7:35 p.m.