5 people shot in Aurora, taken to hospital

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Five people were shot Friday evening in Aurora.

According to the Aurora Police Department, the shooting occurred about 7:45 p.m. near 698 N. Peoria St.

All five people were taken to a hospital. They are in stable condition and are expected to survive, APD said.

“Early information is that two groups were shooting at each other,” police said via Twitter.

Officers are at the scene investigating. There are no suspects at large, according to police.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.