5 people injured, pawn shop seriously damaged in Aurora crash

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Five people were injured in a crash that caused excessive damage to a pawn shop overnight.

Around 1:45 a.m., Aurora police officers responded to a crash that injured five people. A suspected intoxicated driver t-boned another vehicle, police said.

The crash sent both vehicles into the building on the southeast corner of Colfax Avenue and Dayton Street. The Jumping Jack Cash pawn shop was severely damaged when the cars crashed into it.

Speed and alcohol are both believed to be contributing factors, police said. The at-fault driver was arrested for DUI and vehicular assault.

Photo from Aurora Police Department

At least one of the five victims was seriously injured.