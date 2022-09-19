Five people have been indicted in Weld County on racketeering and theft (Photos from Weld County District Attorney’s Office)

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A car theft ring has been indicted by a grand jury after an investigation uncovered more than 50 cars had allegedly been stolen by the group.

The five people involved are collectively facing 147 counts of charges ranging from aggravated motor vehicle theft and identity theft to distribution of a controlled substance.

“I am incredibly proud of our detectives that saw this very long and intricate investigation,” Greeley

Police Chief Adam Turk said. “Thanks to their efforts, with assistance from our law enforcement

partners in BATTLE Group North and the Weld County District Attorney’s Office, multiple defendants are answering for the nearly 150 criminal charges against them.”

The individuals involved are charged with violating Colorado’s Organized Crime Control Act:

Amanda Jo Johnson

Austin Ray Carlholm

Ryan Donald Yarwood

Hector Rivera

Jacob Alexander Martinez

The investigation that involved several law enforcement agencies including the Colorado State Patrol and Greeley Police Department determined the suspects would steal cars from parking lots at schools and public transportation areas and a variety of other locations from Fort Collins down to around the metro area. These vehicles would then be resold.

The investigation spanned from early April last year to February this year.