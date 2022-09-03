DENVER (KDVR) — Saturday is World Beard Day. But don’t get out your clippers or razors, the World Beard Day community says shaving on this day is universally considered to be highly disrespectful.

Here is a look at some of the most famous beards in our state:

Charlie Blackmon

Colorado Rockies

Right Fielder

From Dallas, Texas

SCOTTSDALE, AZ – FEBRUARY 19: Charlie Blackmon #19 of the Colorado Rockies poses for a portrait during Photo Day at the Colorado Rockies Spring Training Facility at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on February 19, 2020 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Rob Tringali/Getty Images)

Dalton Risner

Denver Broncos

Guard

From Wiggins, Colorado

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – AUGUST 21: Offensive guard Dalton Risner #66 of the Denver Broncos looks on during an NFL preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on August 21, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. The Denver Broncos beat the Seattle Seahawks 30-3. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Gabriel Landeskog

Colorado Avalanche

Left wing

From Stockholm, Sweeden

DENVER, COLORADO – JUNE 30: Gabriel Landeskog #92 of the Colorado Avalanche lifts the Stanley Cup on-stage during the Colorado Avalanche Victory Parade and Rally at Civic Center Park on June 30, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Nathaniel Rateliff

Singer

Grew up in Missouri and is now based in Denver

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 0831 — Pictured: Musical Guest Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats performs on March 12, 2018 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

The Lumineers- Wesley Shultz

Singer for The Lumineers

The band is based in Denver, and Shultz is from New Jersey

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 18: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers performs onstage at the 2020 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO at The Forum on January 18, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for iHeartMedia )

According to the World Beard Day community, there is no exact origin of World Bear Day, but there is some evidence to suggest that Danish Vikings had a special day dedicated to the glorification of beards as far back as 800 AD.