DENVER (KDVR) — Saturday is World Beard Day. But don’t get out your clippers or razors, the World Beard Day community says shaving on this day is universally considered to be highly disrespectful.
Here is a look at some of the most famous beards in our state:
Charlie Blackmon
- Colorado Rockies
- Right Fielder
- From Dallas, Texas
Dalton Risner
- Denver Broncos
- Guard
- From Wiggins, Colorado
Gabriel Landeskog
- Colorado Avalanche
- Left wing
- From Stockholm, Sweeden
Nathaniel Rateliff
- Singer
- Grew up in Missouri and is now based in Denver
The Lumineers- Wesley Shultz
- Singer for The Lumineers
- The band is based in Denver, and Shultz is from New Jersey
According to the World Beard Day community, there is no exact origin of World Bear Day, but there is some evidence to suggest that Danish Vikings had a special day dedicated to the glorification of beards as far back as 800 AD.