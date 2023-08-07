DENVER (KDVR) — On Monday, five new laws went into effect and will save Coloradans money on medical care and prescription drugs, Democrats said.

These laws will expand access to medical care and prescription drugs. FOX31 breaks them down:

1. Pharmacy dispensing machines

According to HB23-1195, pharmacies are now allowed to operate prescription dispensing machines which allow patients to pick up prescriptions outside of business hours. The machines would be monitored live and would only be placed in pharmacy-licensed locations.

“Coloradans who depend on prescription medications can’t always make it to a pharmacy to pick up their drugs during business hours,” said Sen. Joann Ginal, D-Fort Collins, in a press release.

2. Psychologists can prescribe mental health medications

HB23-1071 states that on Aug. 7, psychologists can begin the training process for a license to prescribe certain mental health medications. Previously, patients would have to see a doctor or psychologist to receive mental health medications, which could take weeks to find an appointment.

3. Accessible contraception

As of Monday, SB23-284 ties up loopholes in HB17-1186 and requires insurance plans and Pharmacy Benefit Management firms to cover a year’s supply of contraception.

“No one should have to ask for permission every month from their insurance company to not get pregnant,” said Sen. Jeff Bridges, D-Greenwood Village, in a press release.

4. Reduce prescription drug costs

HB23-1227 allows the Division of Insurance to enforce PBMs to register for cost-saving reforms, which were passed by the legislature to save consumers money, according to the press release.

5. Lower out-of-pocket costs

In 2021, lawmakers allowed 12 medical cost caps on the highest-costing prescription drugs in the first three years. Now, HB23-1225 increased the number to 18, which saves people on out-of-pocket prescription costs, said Colorado Democrats.

“Every Coloradan deserves access to essential medication at a price they can afford,” said Rep. Chris deGruy Kennedy, D-Lakewood, in a press release.”Too many people ration their medication or skip refills because they can’t cover the cost.”