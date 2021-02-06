5-month-old infant killed in fatal rollover crash near Sterling

STERLING, Colo. (KDVR) — An infant was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 76 on Friday night, Colorado State Patrol reports.
An adult and the 5-month-old baby were airlifted to a hospital in Greeley where the baby was pronounced dead on arrival.
The call was received around 4:30 p.m. Westbound I-76 was closed for an extended time for investigation and cleanup.
The condition of the adult involved has not been reported.
This is a developing story and will be updated as information is received.