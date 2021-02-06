5-month-old infant killed in fatal rollover crash near Sterling

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

STERLING, Colo. (KDVR) — An infant was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 76 on Friday night, Colorado State Patrol reports.

An adult and the 5-month-old baby were airlifted to a hospital in Greeley where the baby was pronounced dead on arrival.

The call was received around 4:30 p.m. Westbound I-76 was closed for an extended time for investigation and cleanup.

The condition of the adult involved has not been reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is received.