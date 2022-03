DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is searching for a suspect who stole a five-month-old Cane Corso puppy.

DPD said it happened on March 7 at around 8:48 p.m. at Safeway located at 200 N. Rampart St.

Here’s a look at the suspect and the puppy:

Credit: DPD

If you have any information about this suspect, please call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.