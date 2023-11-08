DENVER (KDVR) — The Englewood Police Department has named a suspect in the homicide investigation of 41-year-old Suany Melgar Almendarez, who was found dead in an alleyway on Sept. 11.

According to the department, a “$5 million cash-only” warrant has been issued for the arrest of Jose Bustamante, 41.

Police are warning citizens that Bustamante is considered armed and dangerous and should not be contacted by civilians.

Bustamante is facing charges of first-degree murder and tampering with a deceased human body. If arrested, Bustamante will need to pay the automatically issued $5 million cash-only bond before law enforcement will release him.

The case stems from when detectives found Almendarez’s body in the alleyway. Investigators say she had been murdered and then placed overnight in the alleyway near South Vallejo Street and Adriatic Place. Police have not specified how she was killed.

A blue Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck believed to be connected to her death led investigators to Bustamante. A Metro Denver Crime Stoppers bulletin was issued for the truck on Oct. 10, and on Oct. 12, detectives located the vehicle.

By processing the truck and obtaining new evidence, the Englewood Police Department identified Bustamante.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that will lead to his arrest. Anyone who sees Bustamante is asked to contact their local law enforcement.