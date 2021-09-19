5 metro area shootings leave 2 dead, 4 sent to hospital

DENVER (KDVR) – Metro police are investigating five separate shootings incidents that left two people dead and four people injured.
Police have not made arrests in any of the incidents.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office is investigating a possible domestic violence incident. Police were at the scene in the 30000 block of Stagecoach Boulevard in Evergreen at 5:16 p.m. on Saturday. Two people have died, a woman with multiple gunshot wounds and a man with a single gunshot wound. Police say there is no threat to the public.
The first shooting in Aurora may have occurred at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday in Utah Park. The victim, described as an older teen or young adult male, is in critical condition. He walked into a local hospital for treatment. No suspect information has been released. Please contact @CrimeStoppersCO with any tips.
The second Aurora shooting happened in the 500 block of Ironton Court at 11:40 p.m. on Saturday. Aurora police say one man has suffered a gunshot wound. The suspect are described as two males. Please contact @CrimeStoppersCO with any tips.
Denver police responded to a shooting at 18th Avenue and Grant Street at 5: 46 a.m. Sunday. One person was transported to the hospital. No information on the condition of the victim or suspect description was provided.
Denver police announced a shooting investigation at 5:50 a.m. Sunday. The incident happened in the 2500 block of South High Street. The victim, who was not described, went to the hospital. Injuries are not life threatening, according to police.